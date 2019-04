Tehran (ISNA) – Iranian ambassador to France, Bahram Ghassemi met with some of Master’s degree students of International Security in Paris Institute of Political Studies.

Announcing the news, Embassy of Iran in France wrote on its official twitter account, “In a meeting with Master’s degree students of International Security in Paris Institute of Political Studies, Iran’s ambassador insisted, in an environment based on collective wisdom, a multipolar and multilateral world can be the guarantee of peace and security around the world”.

