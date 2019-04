Tehran (ISNA) – Iran’s Foreign Ministry spokesman has welcomed the Nigerian government’s "positive" move to permit a medical team to visit and examine Sheikh Ibrahim Zakzaky, the leader of Nigeria’s Shiite community, and his wife.

In a Saturday statement, Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesman, Seyyed Abbas Mousavi expressed hope that with Sheikh Zakzaky and his wife receiving full treatment inside or outside Nigeria, the trend of interaction and constructive talks between authorities of the Islamic Movement in Nigeria (IMN) and the Nigerian government will result in the settlement of problems and the release of the top cleric.

