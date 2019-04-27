Moscow Int’l Film Festival awards best prize to Iranian actress

Tehran (ISNA) – Iranian actress, Soha Niasati won the “Silver George” award for the best actress at 2019 Moscow International Film Festival for starring in “My Second Year in College” directed by Rasul Sadr Ameli.

The Iranian film attended the festival’s Main Competition competing with 13 other films to win the Main Prize “Golden George” for the Best Film.

The jury of 41st Moscow International Film Festival headed by prominent South Korean filmmaker Kim Ki-duk awarded the Golden George prize to “The Secret of a Leader” directed by Farkhat Sharipov from Kazakhstan.

The Special Jury Prize “Silver George” was given to Chinese film “In Search of Echo” directed by Zhang Chi and Italian Director “Valerio Mastandrea” won the “Silver George” for the Best Director with his 2018 Drama film “Laughing”.

The event also awarded its “Silver George” for The Best Actor to Tommi Korpela for starring in the Finnish film “Void” directed by Aleksi Salmenpera.

“My Second Year in College” is a Drama film produced by Masoud Redai.

End Item