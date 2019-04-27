Trading over 351 thousand tonnes of Commodities on IME

Tehran (ISNA) - During weekdays ending up to April 25, approximately, 351,034 MT of commodities worth over $547.6 million were traded on Iran Mercantile Exchange.

According to the report from IME International Affairs and PR, last week, on the domestic and export metal and mineral trading floor of IME, 124,147 MT of various products worth close to $222.3 million were traded.

On this trading floor, 106,820 MT of steel, 9,575 MT of copper, 2,000 MT of aluminum, 120 MT of molybdenum concentrates, 12 MT of precious metal concentrates, 5,000 MT of iron ore concentrates and 620 MT of zinc ingot were traded by customers.

The report declares that on domestic and export oil and petrochemical trading floors of IME, 235,727 MT of different commodities with the total value of $334.6 million were traded.

On this trading floor, 80,500 MT of VB feed stock, 47,037 MT of bitumen, 77,610 MT of polymer products, 30,471 MT of chemical products, 640 MT of sulfur and 410 MT of insulation were traded.

Furthermore, 1,160 MT of various commodities were traded on the side market of IME.

