China supports Iran’s positions in maintaining regional peace, stability

Tehran (ISNA) – Iranian Defense Minister, Brigadier General Amir Hatami met with his Chinese counterpart General Wei Fenghe on the sidelines of Conference on International Security (MCIS) in Russian capital Moscow, discussing bilateral and regional issues.

During the meeting, Iranian defense minister pointed to his last year’s visit to China and said, “Constructive talks were held with Chinese officials in the field of expanding and developing bilateral interactions in relevant issues”.

He also praised China for its principled and strategic position in supporting the Islamic Republic of Iran in international assemblies especially in condemnation the designation of Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) as a terrorist organization by United States.

General Hatami said Tehran is willing to boost defense cooperation with Beijing in line with efforts to establish sustainable peace and security in the region.

General Wei Fenghe, for his part, supported Iran’s positions in preserving peace and stability in the region, saying, “We see it necessary to always support the interests of the Islamic Republic of Iran in the international meetings”.

He added, “The strategic relationship between China and Iran has been going on for many years and the meddlesome propaganda campaigns by some powers would never affect the deep-rooted relations between the two countries”.

End Item