Trump’s maximum pressure policy to bring Iran to its knees doomed to failure: Zarif

Tehran (ISNA) – Iranian Foreign Minister, Mohammad Javad Zarif stressed that he believed US President’s intention to put pressure, the policy of maximum pressure on Iran in order to bring Iran to its knees, is doomed to failure.

He says that members of the Trump administration, as well as other countries in the Middle East, are “dragging the United States into a conflict” with Iran during an interview with Fox News Sunday’s Chris Wallace set to air on Sunday.

Among those Zarif suspects of wanting to escalate tensions are National Security Advisor John Bolton, Israel, Saudi Arabia, and the United Arab Emirates.

Wallace asked if they’re “all trying to exercise regime change?”

“At least, at least,” Zarif responded. “They have all shown an interest in dragging the United States into a conflict. I do not believe that President Trump wants to do that, I believe President Trump ran on a campaign promise of not bringing the United States into another war. But I believe President Trump’s intention to put pressure, the policy of maximum pressure on Iran in order to bring Iran to its knees so that we would succumb to pressure, is doomed to failure.”

End Item