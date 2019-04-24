Iran, Pakistan navies in golden period of good cooperation, interaction

Tehran (ISNA) – Commander of Iranian Army Navy, Rear Admiral Hossein Khanzadi held a meeting with his Pakistani counterpart, Zafar Mahmood Abbasi on the sidelines of 70th anniversary of founding of the Chinese navy.

During the Wednesday meeting, Admiral Khanzadi stressed that naval forces of Iran and Pakistan are pursuing a golden period of good cooperation and interaction to strengthen maritime security, saying, “Given the complicated situation overshadowing the world and the region, the Islamic Republic of Iran will not allow dominant countries curb development and growth of naval cooperation between Iran and Pakistan”.

Pointing to the dispatching of Iranian navy forces to Pakistani ports in line with reviewing, expanding bilateral interaction and exchanging information in the technical and training fields, he stated, “Iranian Navy always welcomes arrival of Pakistani navies to Iranian ports wholeheartedly.”

Commander of Pakistan Navy Force, for his part, called for more development and interaction of naval forces of Iran and Pakistan in international arena.

He said, “To restore regional peace and security, the two countries should always establish incessant cooperation and interaction with each other. Undoubtedly, dispatching of naval forces between the two countries will be effective in boosting bilateral ties in relevant field”.

