Iran claims 5 medals on opening day of Asian Wrestling Championships

Tehran (ISNA) – Iran freestyle team won 3 gold and 2 bronze medals as competitions began on Tuesday at the Asian Wrestling Championships in Xi’an in China.

During the first day of the tournament, Reza Atri at 57 kg, Bahman Teymouri at 79kg and Reza Yazdani at 97kg won the gold medals while Peyman Biabani at 65kg and Yones Emami at 70kg claimed the bronze medals.

Reza Atri beat defending champion Kumsong Kang of North Korea 9-3 in the 57 kilograms final at Xi’an Electronic Science and Technology University Gymnasium.

Teymouri overcame India’s Parveen Rana 3-0 to earn his first Asian title, while Yazdani, who was returning from an absence of more than two years, beat Mongolia’s Batzul Ulziisaikhan 7-4 to add to the continental crowns he won in 2010 and 2016.

Action is due to continue on Wednesday with medals being awarded in the men’s freestyle 61kg, 74kg, 86kg, 92kg and 125kg categories

