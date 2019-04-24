France, EU, UK vow to remain committed to JCPOA

Tehran (ISNA) – Following Washington's decision to end sanctions waivers on Iran oil imports, France, EU and UK vowed to remain committed to Iran nuclear deal.

France reiterated its commitment to the Iran nuclear deal, despite United States' decision to end sanction waivers on the import of Iranian oil, a Foreign Ministry spokesperson said.

Expressing determination to implement the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPoA), France with its European partners intends to continue its efforts to ensure that Iran reaps the economic benefits associated with the lifting of sanctions as long as it continues to honor all of its nuclear obligations," said Agnes Von der Muhll, the spokesperson.

"To that end, France, Germany and the United Kingdom established the INSTEX financial compensation mechanism, which will facilitate financial transactions for European firms that wish to maintain trade relations with Iran, in accordance with European and international law," she added at a press briefing.

Announced on Jan. 31, the Instrument for Supporting Trade Exchanges, or INSTEX, is not operational yet. According to Von der Muhll, "the work initiated is progressing in a positive manner with a view toward ensuring its successful conclusion in the near future."

Meanwhile, the European Union expressed regret over the US act by saying it will comply with its commitments under the nuclear deal.

“We regret recent announcement by the US not to renew all waivers,” spokesperson for the EU Foreign Affairs and Security Policy, Maja Kocijancic told reporters.



She added, “This further risks undermining the implementation of the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action”.



“We, as the European Union, will continue to abide by the JCPOA as long as Iran continues the full and effective implementation of its nuclear-related commitments.”



Furthermore, the United Kingdom Foreign Office has also expressed regrets over the US decision to halt waivers on sanctions against importers of Iranian oil, vowing to remain committed to JCPOA.

