  • Wed / 24 April 2019 / 11:19
  • Category: Politics
  • News Code: 98020401983
  • Journalist : 71477

Zarif’s message delivered to French FM

دیدار ژان ایو لودریان، وزیر امورخارجه فرانسه با محمدجواد ظریف، وزیر امورخارجه

Tehran (ISNA) – A message from Iranian Foreign Minister, Mohammad Javad Zarif to French Foreign Minister, Jean-Yves Le Drian was delivered to his cabinet.

“A message from Zarif to Jean-Yves Le Drian, Minister of Europe and Foreign Affairs was delivered to his head of cabinet,” embassy of the Islamic Republic of Iran in Paris tweeted.   

