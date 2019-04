Tehran (ISNA) – Iranian Foreign Minister, Mohammad Javad Zarif in a tweet reacted to recent executions in Saudi Arabia and US administration’s approach toward the issue.

“After a wink at the dismembering of a journalist, not a whisper from the Trump administration when Saudi Arabia beheads 37 men in one day—even crucifying one two days after Easter,” Mr. Zarif wrote on his official Twitter account.

“Membership in the #B_team —Bolton, Bin Salman, Bin Zayed & "Bibi"— gives immunity for any crime,” he added.

