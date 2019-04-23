Inheritors of ancient Persian civilization don't base strategy on "advice" of foreigners: Zarif

Tehran (ISNA) – Iranian Minister of Foreign Affair Mohammad Javad Zarif said, the economic pressure against Iran is a sign of US’ desperation.

Zarif who has traveled to New York to participate in the United Nations General Assembly for the International Day of Multilateralism and Diplomacy for Peace, wrote on his official twitter account, “Escalating Economic TERRORISM against Iranians exposes panic and desperation of US regime—and chronic failures of its client co-conspirators”.

“REAL news, Donald Trump: Inheritors of ancient Persian civilization don't base strategy on "advice" of foreigners—let alone Americans,” he continued, addressing US President Donald Trump.

The Iranian foreign minister reacted to a tweet by Trump posted hours after the announcement of US decision to end sanctions waivers for Iranian oil imports, saying, “Iran is being given VERY BAD advice by John Kerry and people who helped him lead the U.S. into the very bad Iran Nuclear Deal”.

