3 Iranian films to attend Annecy Int. Animated Festival

Tehran (ISNA) – 2019 Annecy International Animated Film Festival will host three Iranian films in its competition section.

The international film festival, which is one of the four festivals supported by International Animated Film Association (ASIFA) has announced the list of participants in its 2019 event.

“Wolf and the Herd” directed by Amir Houshang Moein and “Son Of The Sea” directed by Abbas Jalali Yekta are the representatives of Iran in the “Perspectives Short Films in Competition” section of the festival and due to be screened during the event.

“Starvation” directed by Zahra Rostampour is another representative of Iran accepted in the section of “Graduation Short Film”.

Animations from Spain, Romania, France, Denmark and China, along with three Japanese animations will also compete in the “Feature Film Competitions”.

2019 Annecy International Animated Film Festival will be held June 10-15, 2019 in France.

End Item