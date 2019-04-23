CENTCOM designated as terror organization

Tehran (ISNA) – Iranian legislators approved an act of parliament which designates United States Central Command (CENTCOM) and its affiliated forces, organizations and entities as terrorist organizations.

Early Tuesday, representatives of the parliament reviewed the details of Iran’s retaliation bill, which comes in response to the designation of Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) as a terrorist organization by United States and passed the act’s article I by a 173-4 vote.

The act of parliament designates CENTCOM and its associated forces and bodies as terrorist organizations and defines any military, intelligence, financial, technical, training and procurement assistance to the Command to confront with IRGC and Iran as terrorist action and cooperation.

The Iranian legislators also passed the act’s article II by a 168-6 vote which requires Iran’s government to decisively react to any terrorist action by US forces jeopardizing Iran’s interests within the acts of Supreme National Security Council.

The article III of the act was also approved in the parliament by a 166-9 vote. According to the article, Iranian government and armed forces should take vigilant and necessary actions in the right time to avoid US forces from using any capacity against Iran’s interests.

