32nd Tehran International Book Fair opens

Tehran (ISNA) – The 32nd Tehran International Book Fair has opened on Tuesday at Imam Khomeini Musalla in the presence of the Minister of Culture and Islamic Guidance, Seyyed Abbas Salehi.

30 countries are participating at the exhibition. China is this year’s Guest of Honor at TIBF, with a delegation of 150 representatives from its publishing industry.

Every year in April, an average of 3,200 domestic and 800 foreign publishers participate in the event. The foreign publishers substantially offer their materials in English or Arabic however titles in French, German, Chinese, Korean or Japanese are also available.

The 32nd Tehran International Book Fair will officially open to the public on Wednesday and last for 10 days, wrapping up on May 4.

