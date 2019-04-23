Foreign Ministry’s reaction to end of US waivers for Iran oil imports

Tehran (ISNA) - The Iranian Foreign Ministry has reacted to the White House’s latest statement regarding its decision to stop issuing sanctions waivers for the import of Iran’s crude oil.

In a statement, Iran’s Foreign Ministry spokesman, Seyyed Abbas Mousavi said, given the illegal nature of the US sanctions, the Islamic Republic of Iran has not considered and will not consider any value or credit for waivers granted [to customers of the Iranian oil] on [US] sanctions.

However, he added, considering the negative impacts these sanctions have in practice and the possibility of further intensification of these negative impacts following the US refusal to renew the waivers, the Iranian foreign ministry today has been constantly in touch with all relevant institutions inside the country while holding intensive talks with many of its foreign partners including the Europeans, the neighbours and other countries in the world.

"The result of these contacts and consultations with Iranian and foreign officials has been reported to the highest decision-making authorities, and an appropriate decision on the issue will soon be taken and made public," he added.

