FM Zarif departs for New York

Tehran (ISNA) – Iranian Foreign Minister, Mohammad Javad Zarif departed for New York.

Zarif left Tehran for New York early Tuesday to attend the "International Day of Multilateralism and Diplomacy for Peace" meeting at the UN General Assembly.

The high-level plenary meeting to commemorate and promote the International Day of Multilateralism and Diplomacy for Peace is planned to be held on Wednesday, April 24, 2019, at the General Assembly Hall of the United Nations in New York, the United States.

Iran’s new ambassador and permanent representative to the United Nations, Majid Takht-Ravanchi is accompanying Zarif during the visit.

