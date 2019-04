Tehran (ISNA) - Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov and his Iranian counterpart Mohammad Javad Zarif discussed the settlement in Syria and the situation around the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) by phone, the Russian Foreign Ministry said in a statement.

"The sides exchanged views on some urgent issues on the international and regional agenda, including the tasks of advancing the Syrian settlement in the context of preparations for the 12th international meeting in the Astana format (April 25-26, Nur-Sultan), as well as the situation around the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action on Iran's nuclear program," it said, according to Sputnik.

