Iran, Pakistan to form joint rapid reaction force: President Rouhani

Tehran (ISNA) - Speaking in a joint press conference with the Prime Minister of Pakistan, Iranian President Hassan Rouhani stressed that a new step has been taken for deepening relations between the two countries.

Speaking on Monday in Tehran, President Rouhani said, “Tehran and Islamabad are determined to develop inclusive relations and cooperation without the impact of a third country”.

He added, “Iran and Pakistan are going to form a joint rapid reaction force to fight terrorism inside their borders”.

“We are happy that the Pakistani party has designated all groups that are carrying out inhumane acts in the region as terrorist and is acting decisively against them,” he said.

There are good potentials for development of economic-commercial relations between the two countries, said Rouhani, adding, “The two countries agree that commercial relations should develop”.

“Iran is ready to supply Pakistan’s oil and gas needs,” he added, saying, “We are ready to increase electricity export to Pakistan tenfold”.

President of the Islamic Republic of Iran also went on to say, “A barter committee will be formed to boost import and export between Iran and Pakistan”.

He continued, “Important regional issues, the need for more cooperation between the two countries in establishing peace and security in Afghanistan, and also unacceptable actions of the US in the region were also discussed”.

Iran, Pakistan and Turkey are founders of the ECO and have always had good relations, said Rouhani, adding, “Today, we are willing to develop relations and we hope that Istanbul-Islamabad railway becomes more active”.

“I am very happy that Pakistan is determined not to engage in any war coalition, and the two countries are after peace and security in the region,” he continued.

Dr. Rouhani said, “I am confident that the visit of the Prime Minister of Pakistan to Iran is a turning point in the relations between the two countries”.

At the same joint press conference, Prime Minister of Pakistan Imran Khan said, “We must not let militants use the soils of the two countries to carry out terrorist acts”.

“We require more cooperation in combatting terrorism and violent acts,” he continued.

He added, “We are ready to cooperate for establishment of peace and security in Afghanistan, and the solution is definitely political”.

He described the announcement of Golan Heights as a part of the Zionist Regime and Al-Quds as the capital against international rules and regulations, saying, “These acts violate basic and human rights of Palestinians”.

