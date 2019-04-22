Iran-Pakistan borders must help trade, stability, development

Tehran (ISNA) - Stating that a new chapter in Tehran-Islamabad ties has started, President of the Islamic Republic of Iran and the Prime Minster of Pakistan stressed that the two countries have close views in development of relations in all fields, especially in fighting terrorism and creating security and stability in the region.

Speaking on Monday at the meeting of high-ranking delegations of Iran and Pakistan, Iranian President, Hassan Rouhani said, “By activating all cooperation capacities, we can make a good development in relations between the two countries to serve both nations and peoples in the region”.

The two countries have many common points, said the President, adding, “We will not let others interfere in the process of development of brotherly relations between Iran and Pakistan”.

With its military intervention, the United States has inflicted the most loss on the economy and security of the region, he said, adding, “In the current conditions, the countries of the region should decide and plan for their own interests directly and independently”.

He went on to refer the move by the US to announce Al-Quds as the capital of the Zionist Regime and Golan Heights as a part of the Zionist Regime, IRGC as a terrorist group, withdrawal from the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA), and stances against Pakistan very dangerous.

“In the current state, the independent countries in the region must stand together like Iran and Pakistan and plan and act based on the stability and security of the region,” said the President.

Dr. Rouhani also stressed cooperation between the two countries in combatting terrorism saying, “This cooperation should rise to a level so that terrorists understand that the two countries are determined to fight them”.

He said, “In banking relations, we can use the national currencies of the two countries, as well as barter accounts”.

On the development of transit railway between Iran and Pakistan, President Rouhani said, “Iran, Pakistan and Turkey are among the founders of Economic Cooperation Organisation (ECO), within the framework of which we can establish a transit line between the East and the West”.

Iran and Pakistan have suffered the most losses because of insecurity in Afghanistan, he said, adding, “One of the joint goals of the two countries can be close cooperation for establishing stability in Afghanistan”.

At the same meeting, Prime Minister of Pakistan Imran Khan said, “Terrorists are trying to undermine brotherly, close relations between Iran and Pakistan, and therefore, we are determined to fight terrorism decisively”.

“We will not let terrorists carry out terrorist acts against the Islamic Republic of Iran,” he said.

He then referred to his country’s willingness to develop economic relations with Iran, adding, “Pakistan is seeking a mechanism to deepen economic relations with Iran in different fields, especially oil and gas”.

“Pakistan is seeking long-term relations with Iran and we need to take the best advantage of the potentials in the region to reach this goal,” said Imran Khan.

End Item