Iranian Defense Minister to attend Moscow security conference

Tehran (ISNA) - Iranian Minister of Defense, Brigadier General Amir Hatami is due to visit Moscow on Tuesday at the official invitation of his Russian counterpart, Sergey Shoygu to give speech at Russia’s Conference on International Security.

General Hatami will attend and address the international conference which is due to be held April 23-25.

The Iranian minister is going to hold a meeting with Sergey Shoygu to discuss bilateral, regional and international issues.

General Hatami will also hold talks with defense ministers and security and military officials from countries attending the event.

Defense ministers, chiefs of staff, top military commanders and defense officials from more than 80 countries will participate in the 8th Moscow Conference on International Security (MCIS).

