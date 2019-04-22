Faisal Mekdad insists on importance of Tehran-Damascus ties

Tehran (ISNA) - Syrian deputy Foreign Minister, Faisal Mekdad insisted on the importance of Iran-Syria ties, during his meeting with Chairman of Iran-Palestine Parliamentary Friendship Group Amir Khojasteh.

The deputy foreign minister also emphasized on the importance and depth of Tehran-Damascus relations and its role in fulfilling common goals, Arab and Islamic issues, as well as supporting Palestinian nation to regain their rights and create an independent country which Qods would be its capital.

Praising concrete ties between Iran and Syria’s parliaments, Mekdad went on to say, “The Syrian Arab Republic condemns US’ decision to designate Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) a terror organization”.

The Chairman of Iran-Palestine Parliamentary Friendship Group, for his part, congratulated Syrian nation and government on victories over US sponsored terrorism.

Amir Khojasteh also blamed US’ announcement on recognizing Golan Heights as Israeli territory and said that the part of Syria will always be Syrian.

