Tehran, Islamabad ink pact in health

In the ceremony that was held on Monday in Tehran, the memorandum of understanding was signed by Minister of Health and Medical Education of the Islamic Republic of Iran and Minister of Health of the Islamic Republic of Pakistan.
Tehran (ISNA) - The Islamic Republic of Iran and the Islamic Republic of Pakistan signed a memoranda of understanding (MoU) in health and medical fields in the presence of President Hassan Rouhani and Prime Minister Imran Khan.
