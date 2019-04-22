President Rouhani officially welcomes Pakistani PM

Tehran (ISNA) – Iranian President, Hassan Rouhani officially welcomed the Prime Minister of Pakistan Imran Khan on Monday at Sa'dabad Cultural-Historical Complex.

After the national anthems of both countries were played, President Rouhani and Prime Minister Imran Khan reviewed the honour guards and introduced their accompanying delegations to each other.

President of the Islamic Republic of Iran and the Prime Minister of the Islamic Republic of Pakistan then sat down for a meeting after the ceremony.

Discussing the most important political, economic and cultural topics and development of relations between the two countries in these fields are on the agenda.

End Item