Tehran (ISNA) - Iran’s Foreign Ministry spokesman has strongly condemned deadly terrorist attacks on several hotels and churches in Sri Lanka, which left hundreds of people dead and wounded on Easter Sunday.

In a statement, Seyyed Abbas Mousavi also condoled with families of the victims as well as the Sri Lankan government and nation.

"Today’s crime once again showed that the abominable phenomenon of terrorism has turned into a global scourge regardless of borders, ethnicity, nations and religion," he said.

"Terrorism can only be uprooted via the steely resolve of all countries and by tapping into all potentialities and avoiding double standards on terror," he said.

