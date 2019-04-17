  • Wed / 17 April 2019 / 16:37
  • Category: Politics
Iran FM meets with Turkish President

دیدار ظریف با رییس جمهور ترکیه

Tehran (ISNA) – Iranian Foreign Minister, Mohammad Javad Zarif held talks with Turkish President, Recep Tayyip Erdogan.

During his visit to Turkey, Zarif met with Erdogan on Wednesday.

During the meeting, the officials discussed the bilateral issues and the regional developments including political solution of Syrian crisis.

