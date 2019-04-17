Turkey opposes US sanctions on Iran: FM

Tehran (ISNA) – Turkish Foreign Minister, Mevlut Cavusoglu stressed his country opposed US sanctions on Iran, saying U.S. sanctions were harming the people of Iran.

Right after the end of their second round of talks on Wednesday, Iranian Foreign Minister, Mohammad Javad Zarif and his Turkish counterpart responded to questions raised by journalists on the most important bilateral, regional and international issues.

The two officials immediately began the third round of their negotiations after the end of the presser.

During the press conference Cavusoglu said, “The U.S. decision to designate Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) as a terrorist organization is a dangerous development that can lead to chaos”.

Zarif, for his part, said, “Washington administration has ignored international rules in the issues of Palestine and the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA)”.

He thanked Turkey’s approach toward US sanctions on Iran and Ankara’s reaction to designation of IRGC as a terrorist organization, saying, “We, as Turkey, believe that international law and principals must be respected in all matters”.

Iranian foreign minister arrived in Turkey after visiting Damascus where he met Syrian President Bashar Assad.

Zarif said he would tell Turkey’s President, Recep Tayyip Erdogan about his talks with Assad, adding that Iran wants to help Turkey and Syria establish “good relations.”

