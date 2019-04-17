Iran sending women’s weightlifting team for the first time

Tehran (ISNA) – For the first time, Iran is sending women’s weightlifting team to an international competition.

Iran has confirmed it is sending a full men’s team of 10, and seven women aged from 17 to 22 to the 2019 Asian Championships starting in Ningbo, China.

It is a proud moment for Ali Moradi, President of the Iran Weightlifting Federation (IRIWF), who told insidethegames, “I am very happy, very proud – we have worked so hard with our female team over the past year.”

He said the lifters would try hard to qualify for Tokyo 2020, for which Iran can enter a maximum of two men and two women, while Paris 2024 is the big target.

The team has a national training headquarters and an Iranian coach, Maryam Amrolah.

The female lifters include Pupak Basami, Maryam Zare, Abrisham Arjmandkhah, Elnaz Bajelani, Elham Hosseini, Marzieh Ghanbari and Parisa Jahanfekrian.

The 2019 Asian Weightlifting Championships will be held from April 18-28, 2019 at Ningbo, China.

End Item