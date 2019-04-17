Iran, Oman to hold joint military drills soon

Tehran (ISNA) – Iranian ambassador to Muscat, Mohammad Reza Nouri Shahroudi announced that Iran and Oman will hold joint military drills in coming days.

He made the remarks during a meeting with 120 representatives from Iranian trade and economic sectors held in Iranian embassy in Muscat.

“Currently, our joint military committee is present in Oman, and we will hold a joint maneuver in the coming days,” Nouri Shahroudi said.

Elsewhere in his remarks, Nouri Shahroudi pointed to Iran’s trade volume with Oman and said, “Iran’s trade volume with Oman reached $700 million during the 11 months of the past Iranian year (March 21, 2018-February 22, 2019) of which some $250 million accounted for Iran’s imports from the Arab country”.

