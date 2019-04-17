Iranian security forces arrest 2 terrorists in Zahedan

Tehran (ISNA) - Sistan and Baluchistan provincial police chief, Brigadier General Mohammad Qanbari announced that Iranian security forces have arrested two terrorists who had killed one of the top police officer in the province.

“The two individuals have cooperated with the terrorist cells and confessed to all their actions and underway plots,” Brigadier General Mohammad Qanbari said.

He added that the two terrorists had killed top traffic police officer and injured a soldier last in 2018, noting that one of them had launched 7 groups and 7 channels on social media not only to launch a propaganda campaign for his terrorist group abroad, but also recruit forces and render financial support to these new recruits.

General Qanbari stated, “The team intended to travel abroad and collaborate with members of terrorist cells as their operational agents and they were tasked by one of these cells with conducting terrorist actions in Sistan and Balouchestan province to prove their capabilities”.

End Item