Tehran (ISNA) – Iran’s Parliament representatives approved the generalities of the retaliation bill against US.

Iranian lawmakers passed the generalities of the bill with 204 votes in favour and 2 votes against.

Supporting the bill, Vice Chairman of National Security and Foreign Policy Committee of Iranian Parliament Kamal Dehghani said, “We used necessary tools for retaliation in the bill, which is completely operational”.

The retaliation bill against US was prepared after Washington designated Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) as terrorist organization

