France committed to JCPOA: Paris

Tehran (ISNA) – Elysee confirmed its commitment to the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA), a day after Iran summoned French ambassador to Tehran following a French diplomat’s tweets.

In a written answer to a question by Euronews reporter, the office of French Ministry of Europe and Foreign Affairs’ spokesperson said, “We remind that France’s stance on JCPOA hasn’t changed. It means that France is committed to the implementation of JCPOA and supports the deal as long as Iran observes all the nuclear commitments. The deal which is the subject of United Nations Security Council resolution 2231 approved by all members, is still a key element in Nuclear Non-Proliferation Treaty (NPT) and an important factor for regional and international security”.

Hours before the announcement by Elysee, Iranian Minister of Foreign Affairs Mohammad Javad Zarif tweeted, “Reminder to our E3 partners in JCPOA: There is NO prohibition on the enrichment of uranium by Iran under NPT, JCPOA or UNSCR 2231. Neither now, nor in 2025 or beyond. Might be useful for European partners to actually read the document they signed on to, and pledged to defend”.

Earlier, French Ambassador to Washington Gérard Araud wrote on his tweeter, “As we said in 2002 that enriching uranium without a credible civilian program was illegal under the NPT, we’ll be able to react likewise in 2025 if necessary. Sanctions were imposed. Sanctions could be reimposed. There is no “sunset” after the JCPOA”.

“It’s false to say that at the expiration of the JCPOA, Iran will be allowed to enriching uranium. Under the NPT and its additional protocol, it will have to prove, under strict monitoring, that its nuclear activities are civilian,” Araud added.

