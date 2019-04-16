Zarif explains need of his visit to region

Tehran (ISNA) – Iranian Minister of Foreign Affairs, Mohammad Javad Zarif arrived in Damascus on Tuesday, explaining his agenda during his trip to Syria and Turkey.

After visiting Sayyidah Zaynab Mosque in Syria, Zarif said, “It was necessary to follow up on battlefield victories in Syria, coordinate policies of the regional countries and review the plans set to advance negotiations on Syria’s political crisis after the victories. So, I traveled to Syria and will also visit Turkey, regarding the latest developments in the region, especially US’ hostile policies after consecutive political and battlfield defeats of Washington and the Zionist regime”.

Pointing to the recognition of Golan Heights as a part of Israel, considering Jerusalem as Israel’s capital and designating Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) a terror organization by the US as the country’s regional hostile positions, the foreign minister said, “Top Iranian and Syrian officials have had good collaborations and negotiations to advance bilateral cooperation in economic area and other fields and we have to follow up on the talks and agreements. We are going to discuss the issues during our meetings with Syrian President, Prime Minister and foreign minister”.

