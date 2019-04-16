Zarif sympathizes with French, all Catholics over blaze at Notre Dame

Tehran (ISNA) – Iranian Foreign Minister, Mohammad Javad Zarif expressed deep regret over on Tuesday over a massive fire that has engulfed the Parisian landmark of Notre-Dame, bringing down the cathedral's spire and roof.

“Saddened that Notre Dame—that iconic monument dedicated to the worship of our one God & that brought all of us closer through Hugo's literary masterpiece—is partially destroyed after standing through wars & revolution for 800 yrs. Our thoughts are w/ the French & all Catholics,” Mr. Zarif wrote on his official Twitter account.

The fire broke out the Notre Dame Cathedral in Paris on Monday night, the AFP news agency reported, citing the firefighters.

According to preliminary data, the fire broke out at about 6:50 pm (7:50 MSK) on the upper levels of the building and could be caused by the ongoing renovation works.

Footages posted by eyewitnesses on Twitter show puffs of smoke rising above the cathedral. Firefighters are working at the site.

