Pakistani PM set to visit Iran April 21st

Tehran (ISNA) – Pakistan’s Prime Minister, Imran Khan will pay a two-day official visit to Iran on April 21.

“Prime Minister Imran Khan will pay an official visit to Iran on 21-22 April 2019 on the invitation of President of the Islamic Republic of Iran, Hassan Rouhani. This will be the first visit of the Prime Minister to Iran,” Pakistan’s Foreign Office announced.

The Foreign Office statement said Pak-Iran relations were “marked by close historic and cultural linkages and strong people-to-people exchanges”.

The two-day visit will include a brief stop-over in Mashhad before arriving in Tehran for bilateral talks with the Iranian leadership, it stated.

During his trip, Khan will hold meetings with Iran’s Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei and President Rouhani.

He will be accompanied by a high-level delegation, including ministers for Finance, Human Rights, Maritime Affairs, Inter-Provincial Coordination, and adviser on Commerce and Taskforce on Energy, and Special Assistant for Overseas Pakistanis and Human Resources besides other senior officials.

The prime minister will also meet members of the Iranian and Pakistani business community in Iran.

Pakistan and Iran are also members of the Economic Cooperation Organization (ECO) and Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC).

The prime minister’s visit to Iran will further close the bilateral relationship between the two countries.

