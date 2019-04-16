FM Zarif departs for Syria, Turkey

Tehran (ISNA) – Iranian Foreign Minister, Mohammad Javad Zarif left Tehran for Syria and Turkey on Tuesday.

Heading a political delegation, Mr. Zarif embarked on the visit which is a follow-up on the constant negotiations and consultations between Iranian, Syrian and Turkish officials.

During the two-day visit, Mr. Zarif will first travel to Syria and then leave Damascus for Turkey.

Iranian foreign minister will hold talks with Syrian and Turkish senior officials and follow up the most important issues in mutual issues, including the agreements made between Syrian President, Bashar al-Assad and his Iranian counterpart, Hassan Rouhani during the Syrian president's visit to Iran earlier in February.

Coordination of positions over the latest regional and international issues to assist deepening and consolidating of regional peace and stability is among other goals of Mr. Zarif’s trip.

