Tehran (ISNA) - UN Resident Coordinator and Representative of Secretary General in Iran, Ugochi Daniels met with officials of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, discussing immediate needs of flood-hit people.

On Monday, Daniels wrote on her official Twitter account, “Yesterday, UN team and I had another discussion with our partners from the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, who were led by H.E. Dr Dehghani, Deputy Foreign Minister for International and Legal Affairs. Discussed what we saw during our recent field visits, the critical needs of people affected by floods. UN will continue to support”.

