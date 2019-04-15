Iranian National Security Commission’s committee approves tit for tat bill against US

Tehran (ISNA) – Iranian National Security and Foreign Policy Commission’s committee approved the details of a tit for tat bill against US after Washington designated IRGC as terrorist organization.

According to a member of National Security and Foreign Policy Commission of Iran’s Parliament, Seyed Hossein Naghavi Hosseini, the committee for retaliation move against US has completed the process of reviewing the bill’s articles and the National Security Commission will decide on the committee’s opinions regarding the retaliation act, which has been announced after US designated Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps a terrorist organization.

“It’s a decisive, revolutionary and operational bill that considers US forces in West Asia affiliated to terrorist organizations and requires the government and related departments to take necessary actions against them,” Naghavi Hosseini said.

He also expressed hope that the bill’s articles approved within the committee would be approved in National Security Commission without any amendment.

End Item