Tehran (ISNA) - The Special Representative of the Secretary-General of the United Nations in Iraq’ affairs, Janine Hines Plachkart held talks with Iranian Foreign Minister, Mohammad Javad Zarif, on Monday.

Janine Hines Plachkart who has traveled to Iran to hold talks with Iranian officials met with Mr. Zarif at Foreign Ministry’s building.

During the meeting, the two sides discussed issues including the latest developments of Iraq and fighting against terrorism, as well as the US’ recent move to designate the Islamic Revolutionary Guards Corps (IRGC) as a terrorist organization and Washington’s intention to bring discord among the regional countries.

