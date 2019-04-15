There is no prohibition on enrichment of uranium by Iran: FM Zarif

Tehran (ISNA) – Iranian Foreign Minister, Mohammad Javad Zarif posted a message, stressing that there is no prohibition on the enrichment of uranium by Iran under the treaty on the Non-Proliferation of Nuclear Weapons (NPT), Iran nuclear deal known as the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) or United Nations Security Council resolution 2231.

“Reminder to our E3 partners in #JCPOA: There is NO prohibition on the enrichment of uranium by Iran under #NPT, JCPOA or UNSCR 2231. Neither now, nor in 2025 or beyond. Might be useful for European partners to actually read the document they signed on to, and pledged to defend,” Mr. Zarif wrote on his official Twitter account. End Item