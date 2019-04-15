15th Iran-Oman joint military commission held in Muscat

Tehran (ISNA) – The 15th meeting of Iran-Oman joint military commission was held in Muscat.

The high-ranking military delegations from Iran and Oman convened the 15th meeting of joint military commission in Muscat, discussing the progress of agreements and engagements, as well as plans for further development and deepening of the military and international military relations between the armed forces of the two countries.

The meeting was chaired by the deputy head of the General Staff of the Iranian Armed Forces Qadir Nezami and Assistant SAF Chief of Staff for Operations and Planning of Omani General Staff Brigadier Hamad bin Rashid al Balushi.

The talks will continue until April 18.

