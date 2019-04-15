Iran denies Pompeo’s claim about interference in Venezuela

Tehran (ISNA) - Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesman, Seyyed Abbas Mousavi has denounced the US secretary of state’s claim that Iran is interfering in the internal affairs of Venezuela, describing it as “ridiculous”.

In a statement, Mousavi said the US under Trump seeks to turn Latin America into its backyard, just like the 19th century.

However, he added, nations of the world, especially the people of Latin America, have awakened and the wheel of time does not move backwards.

"While Iranian specialists are trying to improve the water and electricity systems in Venezuela at the request of the government of Caracas, the US has looted $30 billion worth of Venezuela’s foreign-exchange reserves," Mousavi noted.

He lashed out at the US government for targeting the Venezuelan nation with its economic terrorism, asking them to either riot against their legitimate government or face starvation.

"The US move is a blatant and arrogant interference in Venezuela’s internal affairs, and is strongly condemned," Mousavi added.

