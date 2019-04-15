Iran summons new French ambassador over Araud’s tweets

Tehran (ISNA) - The Iranian Foreign Ministry has summoned France’s new ambassador to Tehran over "unacceptable" tweets by French ambassador to the US, Gerard Araud.

The head of the Iranian Foreign Ministry’s secretariat in charge of following up on the implementation of the JCPOA, Seyyed Hossein Sadat Meidani summoned Philippe Thiebaud to protest against tweets attributed to France’s envoy to the United States.

Tehran believes the contents of the tweets by Gérard Araud are not acceptable at all, Thiebaud was told.

The Iranian official also called for the French government’s explanation, and stated that if the French government endorses the remarks, and if they represent the official position of Paris, this would be in obvious contradiction to the goals and provisions of the Iran nuclear deal.

"If the issue is not resolved in a satisfactory way, the Islamic Republic will follow it up based on the mechanisms envisaged in the nuclear deal, and reserves the right to give any appropriate response."

In turn, the French ambassador to Tehran said he was not aware of the tweets attributed to his country’s ambassador to Washington, but he would immediately report the issue to Paris.

He also underlined the French government’s political will to fully implement the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action.

