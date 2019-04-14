FM Zarif, senior Italian lawmaker meet in Tehran

Tehran (ISNA) – Iranian Minister of Foreign Affairs, Mohammad Javad Zarif has met with the president of the Foreign Affairs Committee of Italy’s Senate, Vito Rosario Petrocelli on Sunday, discussing issues of common interest.

Pointing to the strong relations between the two countries over the past 40 years, Zarif expressed hope that the current coalition government of Italy to maintain its good economic relations with Iran as before.

“Iran has set up a corresponding institution to INSTEX (Europe’s Instrument in Support of Trade Exchanges) and announced its establishment to the European Union,” Zarif added.

The top Italian official, in turn, said his trip to Iran comes amid good relations between the two countries. He touched upon the age-old relations between Tehran and Rome, calling for further promotion of mutual ties.

He said an Iran-Italy parliamentary friendship group has been established at the Italian Senate. The top Italian parliamentarian also offered condolences to the Iranian government and people for the recent flooding in Iran, and said his country would send humanitarian aid to flood-stricken people.

The two sides also discussed Washington’s hostile policies towards Iran, international developments, regional issues as well as developments in North Africa.

