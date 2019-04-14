Europe falls far behind its commitments toward Iran: FM Zarif

Tehran (ISNA) – Iranian Minister of Foreign Affairs, Mohammad Javad Zarif said Iran’s trade mechanism matching Europe’s Instrument in Support of Trade Exchanges (INSTEX) was launched last week, adding that Europeans have fallen far behind their commitments toward Iran.

On the sidelines of a ceremony held for unveiling Ministry of Foreign Affairs’ Economic Diplomacy website, Zarif told reporters, “I should insist that this is a primary step by Europeans and they presented many commitments last May, after US’ withdrawal from Iran’s nuclear deal. To take an action after US’ withdrawal, we should have begun by launching INSTEX and now we believe that Europeans have to do more to meet their commitments. They have fallen far behind their promises and shouldn’t think that Iran waits for them”.

Answering a question about Iran’s reactions against designation of Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) as a terrorist organization by US, Zarif explained, “I have written a letter to the Secretary-General of the United Nations, regarding the designation and insisted on the illegality of the US measure, its wrong policies in the region and their consequences”.

“Meanwhile, I will send messages to my counterparts in other countries, within our bilateral relations” he added.

