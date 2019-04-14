Trading commodities worth over $857 million on IME

Tehran (ISNA) - During weekdays ending up to April 11, while 698,399 MT of commodities worth over $857 million were traded on Iran Mercantile Exchange, the trading volume and value experienced growth of 577 and 479 percent, respectively.

According to the report from IME International Affairs and PR, last week, on the domestic and export metal and mineral trading floor of IME, 241,432 MT of various products worth close to $386 million were traded.

On this trading floor, 233,060 MT of steel, 5,400 MT of copper, 2,600 MT of aluminum, 120 MT of molybdenum concentrates, 12 MT of precious metal concentrates as well as 240 MT of zinc ingot were traded by customers.

The report declares that on domestic and export oil and petrochemical trading floors of IME, 455,473 MT of different commodities with the total value of $479 million were traded.

On this trading floor, 206,200 MT of VB feed stock, 137,720 MT of bitumen, 78,897 MT of polymer products, 32,068 MT of chemical products and 1,680 MT of sulfur were traded.

Furthermore, 1,494 MT of various commodities were traded on the side market of IME.

