Iran, Iraq, Syria’s railways may be linked

Tehran (ISNA) - Iraq's Ministry of Transport announced that it studies a project proposed by Tehran to link between Iran, Iraq and Syria via railway and the three countries may hold a trilateral meeting to discuss the issue.

Head of Iraqi Republic Railways Taleb al-Husseini said, following the orders of Iraq’s Transport Ministry Abdullah Luaibi, Iraq has carried on coordination with Iran and Syria to convene a meeting, discussing linking the countries via railway.

This reportedly comes as part of Iran's plan to find new ways to link their capital, Tehran, with Syria's Damascus and Iraq's Baghdad.

Head of Iraqi Republic Railways Taleb al-Husseini affirmed overcoming all obstacles and restrictions preventing increasing trade exchange between Iraq and Iran.

Iran's Vice President Eshaq Jahangiri earlier underlined his country’s determination to build new roads and railways in order to link the Gulf States to Syria and the Mediterranean region.

The agreement of constructing the railway networks between Iran and Iraq dates back to 2014.

Deputy Head of Iran's railways company (RAI) for Infrastructure and Technical Affairs Maziyar Yazdani the Shalamcheh-Basra railway line will need only 32 kilometers of new track to connect existing railways, costing a total of 2,200 billion riyals (US $52,200).

After linking Iran’s railway to Basra, Iranian cities would then be connected to other central cities in Iraq, Minister of Roads and Urban Development Abbas Ahmad said.

“Iran's railway system is linked to railways of Central Asia, China, and Russia and if the 32-kilometer Shalamcheh-Basra railway will be constructed, Iraq can transfer goods and passengers to Russia and China and vice versa,” he added.

End Item