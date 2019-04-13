Iranian photographers between winners of World Press Photo 2019

Tehran (ISNA) – Two Iranian photographers won two prizes in World Press Photo 2019.

A photo of a 2-year-old girl crying near the US-Mexico border -- a child who became an iconic face of President Donald Trump's "zero tolerance" immigration policy last year – taken by John Moore has won the World Press Photo of the Year award and the prize of 10,000 euros.

The competition also announced the winners of other fields, such as Long Term Projects and Sports.

Iranian photographer, Forough Alaei has won the First Prize of Sports’ Stories in for a photo which shows women following the Asian Champions League soccer match between Iranian club Persepolis and Japan’s Kashima Antlers in Tehran on November 10, 2018, watching from a segregated section at the stadium where women must sit.

In the section of Contemporary Issues’ Singles, another Iranian photographer, Enayat Asadi won the Third Prize with a photo of an Afghan refugee comforting his companion as they are waiting for transport at Afghanistan's border with Iran, on July 27, 2018.

All of the nominated pictures will be included in a year-long exhibition that will tour around the world and be seen by an estimated 4 million people.

