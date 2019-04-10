16th round of Iran-Kazakhstan political consultations held in Tehran

Tehran (ISNA) – The 16th round of Iran-Kazakhstan political consultation was held in Tehran on Wednesday.

Kazakh delegation was headed by first deputy Foreign Minister, Mukhtar Tleuberdi and the Iranian side was led by deputy Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi.

During the meeting, the sides discussed the latest developments in the bilateral ties in political, trade and economic, cultural and humanitarian spheres.

The sides have also conferred on regional and international issues, especially the Caspian Sea and related conventions as well as the latest developments in Afghanistan and Syria.

Tleuberdi reiterated his country’s support for the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA), expressing Kazakhstan’s desire to develop economic cooperation with Iran.

Araghchi, for his part, welcomed the idea of expanding cooperation with Kazakhstan in all fields.

He condemned US’ irrational and illegal policies such as withdrawing from the JCPOA, moving US embassy from Tel Aviv to al-Quds, recognizing Tel Aviv's sovereignty over the Israeli-occupied Syrian Golan Heights and designating Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) a “foreign terrorist organizations”, saying, “These actions are contrary to all international rules and principals and US is responsible for any possible consequences of these policies”.

