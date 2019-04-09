Chairman of Iran’s foreign policy commission departs for Moscow

Tehran (ISNA) – Heading a delegation, chairman of the Iranian Parliament's National Security and Foreign Policy Commission, Heshmatollah Falahatpisheh left Tehran for Moscow on Tuesday.

Heshmatollah Falahatpisheh departed for Moscow at the invitation of his Russian counterpart to attend the first meeting of chairmen of foreign policy commissions of Astana format members’ parliaments.

The chairmen of foreign policy commissions of Iran, Turkey and Russia’s parliaments are due to hold a one-day meeting in Moscow, discussing Syria’s situation, achieving a peaceful resolution for its problems and reaching stable security in the region, as well as the role of parliaments in the issues.

The Chairman of the Iranian Parliament's National Security and Foreign Policy Commission will also hold separate meetings with his Russian and Turkish counterparts to discuss bilateral relations and ways of extending the ties, especially increasing the measures of the parliaments regarding regional and international issues.

End Item